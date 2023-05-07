60-year-old man dies in ATV crash on 4th of July

More information about the July 4 accident is expected to be released later.

ALABAMA, N.Y. — New York State Police have confirmed that a 60-year-old man was killed in an ATV accident.

The accident occurred on July 4 in Alabama, New York.

NYSP have identified the man as Michael D. Borkholder, 60 of Oakfield, NY.

According to the news release, Borkholder was operating a 2008 Can-Am Outlander Max XT and was traveling southbound on Maple Road when he failed to stop and hit the rear end of a 2021 CF Moto ZForce 950 that was slowing down to make a turn into a driveway.

Borkholder was ejected and transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center with severe injuries.