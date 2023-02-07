Buffalo DPW vehicle narrowly misses child, crashes into cars and building on Niagara Street

It is unclear what caused the crash.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver of a Buffalo Department of Public Works truck crashed into a building on Niagara Street on Sunday morning, narrowly missing a child on the sidewalk, as seen in surveillance video.

The crash happened sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Niagara and Austin Streets, although missing the child was just the start.

Gary Robinson of Amherst was sitting in his car on Austin Street when he said his SUV was hit by the DPW truck. The truck was hitched with a trailer holding at least one riding lawnmower.

"I was waiting for the light to turn green and out of an instant blur I see this truck coming from my left side. No time to react to anything," Robinson said.

He recalls his airbags going off, being knocked out for a bit, coming to, and then rushing to get out of his SUV.

The DPW truck was lodged in the side of 1980 Niagara St. Buffalo Police and city firefighters diverted traffic from the area and were ultimately able to remove the vehicle from the building.

On the path to hitting Robinson's SUV and ultimately the building, the truck also damaged at least four cars that were parked outside Family Auto Sales of WNY, which is located across the street from the building that was hit.

The car dealership shared surveillance video of the crash with 2 On Your Side.

It shows the truck going off the road and also narrowly missing a child and a man who were on the sidewalk.

The man was walking backward on the sidewalk with his hands outstretched as the child walked towards him. The truck rushes by and the man grabs the child.

2 On Your Side has reached out to a city spokesperson for more information but at the posting of this story, had not heard back.