3 people were taken to the hospital following a crash in the City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Three people were injured in an accident in the City of Tonawanda on Monday, according to police.

City of Tonawanda Police say a crash occurred on Broad and Seymour streets around 1:30 p.m.

Marilyn Dibble, 63, of Amherst and her 84-year-old passenger were taken to DeGraff Medical Park to be treated for injuries to their upper body.

Police say Dibble's vehicle hit another driven by a 53-year-old North Carolina man. That driver was taken to DeGraff to be treated for a head injury.