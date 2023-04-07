3 people were taken to the hospital following a crash in the City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Three people were injured in an accident in the City of Tonawanda on Monday, according to police.
City of Tonawanda Police say a crash occurred on Broad and Seymour streets around 1:30 p.m.
Marilyn Dibble, 63, of Amherst and her 84-year-old passenger were taken to DeGraff Medical Park to be treated for injuries to their upper body.
Police say Dibble's vehicle hit another driven by a 53-year-old North Carolina man. That driver was taken to DeGraff to be treated for a head injury.
Dibble was issued a summons for failure to yield.