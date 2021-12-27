58-year-old woman killed in ATV crash

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Christmas Day.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly ATV crash that happened over the weekend.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Christmas Day, deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were called to Washington Street in the Town of Harmony along with the Panama Fire Department to investigate an ATV crash into a creek.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that two people were riding an ATV through a field when the driver failed to notice a creek ahead of them. The ATV drove into the creek and overturned in the water.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the ATV was able to make it to the creek bank and get out of the water. The driver, who has not been identified at this time, reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.

During the incident, the passenger identified as Donna Phelps, 58, went missing in the water. Phelps was later located in the water by first responders some distance away from the ATV. First responders attempted to resuscitate Phelps at the scene; however, she was later pronounced dead at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital.