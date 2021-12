Police said a Chevy Silverado with two people inside, drove into the building and investigators believe alcohol may have been involved.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Depew Police said a vehicle crashed into the side of the Depew Village Hall Friday evening.

The hall is used for the police department.

Police said a Chevy Silverado with two people inside, drove into the building and investigators believe alcohol may have been involved.

The office the truck damaged was empty at the time of the crash, police said.