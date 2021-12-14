Cheektowaga man suffers medical episode, dies in Genesee County car crash

The driver, identified as Mark R. Morlock, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner's Office.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 55-year-old Cheektowaga man has died following an incident Tuesday evening in Genesee County.

Deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of State Route 77 near Judge Road in the Town of Alabama just before 5:20 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a black 2009 Ford F-150 in a field about 50 yards away from the road, which appeared to have minimal damage.

The driver was unresponsive and was believed to be suffering from a medical emergency.

First responders attempted to perform live saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The driver, identified as Mark R. Morlock, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner's Office.

Upon further investigation, deputies say Morlock was driving south on State Route 77 when he had a medical episode and drove off the road.