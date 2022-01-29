2 Buffalo firefighters injured in Armin Place house fire

Buffalo firefighters were called to a house fire on Armin Place just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two firefighters were injured early Saturday morning while battling a house fire in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo firefighters were called to the blaze on Armin Place just after 1 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire started on the first floor of the house.

Two firefighters were injured and taken to ECMC to be treated. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time; however, a City of Buffalo spokesperson says both firefighters were released from the hospital.

Fire investigators say damage to the house is estimated at $225,000. The fire also caused exposure damage to three nearby homes, causing roughly $45,000 worth of damage.