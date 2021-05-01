5 school zone cameras turned back on in the City of Buffalo

The speed limit in those zones is 15 mph around arrival and dismissal times. If you're caught going 10 mph or more, you will get a $50 fine in the mail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced Monday that the School Zone Safety Program is now in effect.

Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer made the announcement, saying five school zone cameras have been turned back on. These cameras are located outside Canisius High School, Nichols School, Notre Dame Academy, St. Joseph University School and Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children's Academy.

The speed limit in those zones is 15 mph around arrival and dismissal times, which are listed below the zone's posted speed limit. The city says warning beacons will be on to alert drivers that class is in session.

Traffic officials are asking drivers to slow down and be aware of students when they're going to and from school.