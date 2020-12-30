Common Council Member Wyatt continues to urge for school zone camera pause

Rasheed Wyatt claimed in a Buffalo Common Council Meeting that he saw beacons on even when school was not open.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A big discussion in Tuesday night's Buffalo Common Council meeting was the controversial speed zone camera program.

Council Member Rasheed Wyatt is requesting a pause on the program after so many Buffalo drivers were wrongly ticketed.

2 On Your Side has been continuing to cover this ongoing issue.

Mayor Byron Brown has said publicly that he does not want the program paused and that the wrongfully issued tickets are being dismissed.

Brown has also stated that the cameras are off when kids aren't in school.

But here's why Wyatt says he's bringing it up again:

"Yesterday, as I drive through Bailey, I see beacons blaring at 4:30, which again is outside of the time where people should be ticketed. Then I go to two schools, the academy, the daycare for children which is not really a school but is on Bailey, is closed. I go to the charter school that's on East Amherst and Westminster, it's closed. So, I'm trying to understand why do we have the beacons going when school is out actually and motorists are further confused because they know that their children are at home as well."

While Wyatt shared that in the meeting Tuesday, the Common Council did decide to table to topic. Meaning, no changes were made.

2 On Your Side reached out to the mayor's spokesperson for comment about Council Member Wyatt's claim about the ticket beacons still being on.