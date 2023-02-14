5 people shot Monday night in Buffalo

All five were transported to local hospitals to be treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said five people were injured after being shot Monday night.

Officers were called to Crossman Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

According to Buffalo police, the shooting happened after some sort of argument or fight near the corner of the street.

When police arrived at the scene they found five people were shot. All five were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.