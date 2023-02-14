Rochester teen sentenced in Amherst shooting that paralyzed victim

The 19-year-old teen, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced in Erie County Court in front of Judge Eagan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Rochester teen will spend the next 15 years in prison for shooting another teen in Amherst in 2021.

The 19-year-old teen, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced in Erie County Court in front of Judge Eagan. In addition to the 15 years in prison, the teen has been sentenced to five years post-release supervision.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says the teen, who is not being named because of their age when the crime was committed, fired a rifle at the victim who was walking on Fairgreen Avenue in the Town of Amherst.

The defendant was a passenger in a vehicle when he shot the victim.

The victim, who was 17 at the time, was taken to ECMC and had to undergo surgery for serious injuries. The teen was paralyzed from the shooting and continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The defendant pleaded guilty last September to one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the First Degree

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, until February 2038.