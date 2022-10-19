Four people, including 2 children, were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus on Swan St.

Buffalo Police didn't have an update on the condition of four people who were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a school bus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police didn't reveal a cause to the crash involving a school bus and a car that happened on Swan St. Wednesday.

A Buffalo police spokesperson said the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Swan Street and Spring Street.

The crash involved a school bus and another vehicle.

None of the students on the bus were injured, Buffalo police claim. However, two adults and two children from the other vehicle were taken to ECMC to be looked at for any injuries.

A WGRZ photographer at the scene saw the students from the bus being transferred to a different bus and transported home.