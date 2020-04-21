BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire officials say two people have died in connection to a two-alarm fire that happened Tuesday morning on Minnesota Avenue.

Investigators said a fire started just after 7 a.m. in the 400 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officials said an unidentified male was found dead at the scene of the fire and a woman was taken to ECMC, where she was pronounced dead.

Two other individuals in the home were rescued by fire crews and were both transported to ECMC for injuries they suffered.

The Fire Department estimates that the fire caused $150,000 in damages to the house. The fire spread to a neighboring house and also caused $100,000 in exposure damages, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

