Part of Hopkins Road remains closed due to school bus crash

The Amherst Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Part of Hopkins Road in Amherst was closed Tuesday morning following a crash involving a school bus.

According to the Amherst Police Department, Hopkins Road was closed just before 10 a.m. between Dodge Road and West Klein. First responders are currently at the scene.

According to Getzville Fire Chief Chris Kaplewicz, a vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Hopkins Road when it hit the school bus. Kaplewicz told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash, only the bus driver and an aid.

[AMHERST POLICE, NY] -- TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident Hopkins Road between Dodge Road & West Klein. Hopkins is CLOSED, avoid this area while emergency crews are on location. @NITTEC pic.twitter.com/5ZMXh4rND6 — Amherst Police NY 🚔 (@amherstpoliceny) October 12, 2021

Firefighters from the Getzville Fire Department and the Williamsville Fire Department were called to the scene to help extricate the two from the bus and the driver of a minivan. All three individuals were taken to ECMC by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amherst Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.