Firefighters battle house fire in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — Several fire companies battled an Amherst house fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to 25 Deerwood Drive around 6:25 a.m. after the homeowner reported her house was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported that smoke was showing from the back of the house. Getzville Chief Chris Kaplewicz reported the fire was on the back porch/deck and had spread into the second floor and attic.

Firefighters from Getzville, Snyder, Williamsville and East Amherst worked to extinguish the fire. The fire was marked under control just before 7 a.m.