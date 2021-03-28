3 injured in Niagara Falls Boulevard crash after car rolls down embankment

The Niagara Falls Crash Management Team is investigating the car crash, and a spokesperson for the city says charges are pending.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Three people were injured following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Niagara Falls Police were called to the scene at 56th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to a Niagara Falls spokesperson, an 18-year-old man was driving west on Niagara Falls Boulevard when he crossed into the eastbound lane and proceeded to roll down an embankment. The vehicle came to a stop at a building that was across the street from the AMR Ambulance office.

The 18-year-old driver and a 21-year-old passenger in the back seat were both ejected from the vehicle. Another passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was sitting in the front seat. She was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and remained in the vehicle.

All three individuals were taken to ECMC by AMR.

The 18-year-old driver sustained serious head and hip injuries and is currently in stable condition. The 21-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a fracture to his sternum and is in stable condition. The 19-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.