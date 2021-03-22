Buffalo man pleads guilty to crashing his vehicle into a downtown bar

Najeeb Shabazz Jackson, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of Attempted Assault in the First Degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has admitted he crashed his vehicle into a downtown Buffalo bar in August 2019.

Najeeb Shabazz Jackson, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of Attempted Assault in the First Degree. Jackson's jury trial was expected to start on Monday.

Investigators say Jackson intentionally drove his vehicle into the entrance of 'Bottoms Up' on Chippewa Street on August 4, 2019. Buffalo Police say Jackson was thrown out of the bar earlier in the evening and had come back seeking vengeance.

Two people were hit by his vehicle and were hurt.