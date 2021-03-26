1 dead, 3 injured in South Park Avenue car crash

A car heading eastbound crossed the double solid and went into oncoming traffic. The driver of that car died at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a two-vehicle accident in Buffalo killed one person and sent three people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 10pm on Thursday near South Park Avenue and Van Rensselaer Street. Police say a Nissan Sentra heading eastbound crossed the double yellow line and went into the path of an oncoming car.

The male driver of the Nissan died at the scene. The three people in the oncoming vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.