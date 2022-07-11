3 girls burned by alcohol-fueled fire used to cook marshmallows

The youngest remains in the pediatric burn unit at Golisano Children’s Hospital and is suffering from burns that cover up more than 50% of her body.

During a Memorial Day celebration, three girls were injured after an alcohol-fueled fire used to make marshmallows spilled.

One of the girls escaped and called the police on her mother’s phone.

The girls were taken and treated at Oishei Children’s Hospital, where two of them suffered moderate burns on their legs. Both have been released and are recovering.

However, the youngest remains in the pediatric burn unit at Golisano Children’s Hospital and is suffering from 3rd to 4th-degree burns that cover up more than 50% of her body. The length of her recovery is unknown and remains in critical condition.

"There is nothing to suggest the occurrence was anything other than a tragic accident," Cheektowaga Police said in the press release.