Medical supplies donated to Ukrainian hospitals

Catholic Health employees loaded up a truck on Tuesday with supplies for Ukraine.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are collecting money and supplies to send to Ukraine, including employees at Catholic Health who put together donations of medical supplies.

Before they loaded the truck with supplies on Tuesday, Dr. Maria Podebryi shared a moment with her co-workers.

"I really appreciate you guys, every one of you, thank you so much. Thank you for your compassion. Thank you. Thank you," said Dr. Maria Podebryi.

Dr. Podebryi is an anesthesiologist who works for Catholic Health, and she's originally from Ukraine.

"My family, some of them they refuse to leave. They're going to fight on," said Dr. Maria Podebryi.

She made it her mission to collect medical supplies to send over there.

"The emotional support, the psychological support that people have given me, and also all of the supplies that I have gotten over the last two weeks since the war started has been immense. I have sent over hundreds of boxes at this point," said Dr. Maria Podebryi.

They are sending bandages, sutures, and other medical supplies to the front line flying them to New Jersey, then getting everything to Poland, then western Ukraine. After that, volunteers drive them to eastern Ukraine.

Dr. Podebryi has asked people in the hospitals exactly what they need, and they said anything they can get.

"I encourage people to please just keep Ukraine in your minds, and in your hearts, and in your prayers because don't forget about these people that are being erased off the face of this earth. Please keep them in your minds, and in your hearts, and I will keep working and doing everything I can to support that country," said Dr. Maria Podebryi.

Catholic Health is also accepting donations of new, unopened baby food, diapers, baby wipes, and more through the end of the month.

There is also a fundraiser for Ukraine at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Cheektowaga on April 2 and April 3 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.