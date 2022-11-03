Cheektowaga couple adopts 5 siblings, becomes family of 11

Being foster parents has been a huge part of Roberta and Kevin's lives for the past seven years. They've opened their home to 15 children.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a family that really grew in size on Friday. Five brothers and sisters were all adopted by the same couple, so now they are a family of 11.

It was the first in-person adoption ceremony in Buffalo since the COVID pandemic started. Some family members and case workers were able to join everyone in the courtroom virtually.

"Huge celebration to do it in person. We've been waiting so long for this day, and especially for our oldest child that we adopted, she wanted to see what the courtroom looked like, and what the judge was like, and what the process looked like," Roberta Hinkle said.

Roberta and Kevin Hinkle of Cheektowaga welcomed three of the five siblings they adopted Friday into their home four-and-a-half years ago. They just knew they would have to foster and adopt all five.

"We prayed on it and this is where God led us, and just feels normal to us," Roberta Hinkle said.

The Hinkles have four other kids: two teenagers, and two old enough to live on their own. They made the decision to adopt as a family.

"You have to be ready for heartbreak, but there's the joy that comes with it as well. And we've sent kids back to their parents, and they're now thriving, doing well, and we still see some of them. They come over for visits," Kevin Hinkle said.