2 people injured after Bailey Avenue crash involving school bus, SUV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are being treated following a crash involving a school bus and an SUV on Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Bailey Avenue. Debris could be seen scattered across the road.

Buffalo Police Department officials said one person had to be extricated from the SUV by Buffalo firefighters. That person was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be evaluated and treated.

A passenger was also taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Buffalo Police officials added that there were no children on board the bus at the time of the crash.