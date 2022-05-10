Boat crashes into rocks near water intake

The Erie County Sheriff's Marine Unit said the boat crashed into rocks surrounding a navigation light near the roundhouse water intake structure.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a boat crash that happened on Tuesday night, sometime before 9 p.m.

The county sheriff's marine unit said the boat crashed into rocks surrounding a navigation light near the roundhouse water intake structure.

An Erie Towing boat helped evacuate those on board and move them to a sheriff's patrol boat. That is where an EMT treated one person.

None of the three other people on board were hurt.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is still investigating the crash, and the Buffalo Police Department's Underwater Recovery team assisted with the incident.