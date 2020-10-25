3 civilians, 2 Buffalo Police officers injured after car chase

All 5 people were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. No charges have been filed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three civilians and two Buffalo Police officers were injured early Saturday morning following a car chase on Grey Street, according to police.

The civilians, all from Buffalo, were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. A 29-year-old man drove the vehicle chased by Buffalo Police. The passengers included a 21-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man.

The two Buffalo Police officers were injured when two patrol vehicles collided. They were also taken to ECMC with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say the incident began around 4 a.m. with a shots-fired call in the 100 block of Sobieski Street. Multiple callers had reported hearing gunshots.

Some time later, police say they began pursuing a Toyota Venza that was leaving the scene, headed north on Grey Street, which is a one-way street, between Sycamore and Genesee streets.

Police say that during that pursuit, the Toyota left the road and went onto the grass and sidewalk on the east side of the street before striking a concrete anchored poll, and then a large tree.