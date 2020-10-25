Buffalo Police investigate shooting after man arrives at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday.
Police say a 31-year-old man arrived at Erie County Medical Center around 1 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his arm. His injury was not considered to be life-threatening.
Buffalo Police say detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened near Sherman and Peckham streets.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.