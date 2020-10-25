Buffalo Police investigate shooting after man arrives at ECMC

Police say a 31-year-old man arrived at Erie County Medical Center around 1 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his arm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday.

Police say a 31-year-old man arrived at Erie County Medical Center around 1 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his arm. His injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

Buffalo Police say detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened near Sherman and Peckham streets.