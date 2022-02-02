BPD looking for persons of interest in connection with shooting of 15-year-old boy

The 15-year-old boy was shot on Jan. 26 inside a home in the 200 block of Grider Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for persons of interest in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in January.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Police Department posted surveillance video to its Facebook page of the persons of interest.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255 or Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered leading to the arrests of the person responsible.