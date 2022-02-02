x
Crime

BPD looking for persons of interest in connection with shooting of 15-year-old boy

The 15-year-old boy was shot on Jan. 26 inside a home in the 200 block of Grider Street.
Credit: BPD

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for persons of interest in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in January. 

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Police Department posted surveillance video to its Facebook page of the persons of interest.  

The 15-year-old boy was shot on Jan. 26  inside a home in the 200 block of Grider Street. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255 or Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161. 

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered leading to the arrests of the person responsible.

