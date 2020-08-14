2nd-alarm fire rips through Kenmore homes; no injuries reported

The fire damaged two houses on Westgate Road, between Delaware and Elmwood Avenues, according to Town of Tonawanda Paramedics.

KENMORE, N.Y. — No injuries were reported after firefighters battled a second-alarm fire on Friday afternoon in Kenmore.

The fire damaged two houses on Westgate Road, between Delaware and Elmwood Avenues, according to Town of Tonawanda Paramedics, who assisted at the scene.

The fire happened some time after 1 p.m.

The Kenmore, Ellwood, Kenilworth, River Road, Sheridan Park and Brighton fire companies all helped to extinguish the fire.