Overnight east side fire sends one person to the hospital

Fire officials said one resident of the building was taken to ECMC to be treated for smoke inhalation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A house fire that started late Thursday night on Buffalo's east side caused one resident to be hospitalized, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

The blaze was reported just after 10 p.m. at a house on Sycamore Street. Officials said they battled heavy fire throughout the 2.5 story building.

