The Erie County Sheriff's Department, Buffalo police and fire personnel, and other agencies responded to the scene at 6:20 p.m. at the foot of Hertel Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was rescued from the Niagara River on Thursday evening, according to Buffalo Police.

