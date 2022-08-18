28-year-old man indicted for allegedly shooting, killing man outside Buffalo corner store

Mahzhee Young has been charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on murder and gun charges for allegedly killing a man outside a corner store over two years ago.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Mahzhee Young allegedly shot David D. Moore, 27, multiple times with an illegal gun on June 9, 2020 during a verbal altercation. The shooting happened just before 11:20 p.m. outside a corner store on East Ferry Street and Grider Street in Buffalo.

Moore was taken to ECMC in a private vehicle following the shooting and later died from his injuries.

Young has been charged with one count of murder in the second degree (a class "A-I" felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a class "C" felony). He is currently being held without bail.