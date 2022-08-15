Jamestown Police investigating shooting near Winsor, Crossman streets

Police say that two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night.

Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.