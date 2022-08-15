Jamestown Police investigating shooting near Winsor, Crossman streets

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night.
Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
More information will be released when available, according to the Jamestown Police Department. However, they are asking for anyone with information to call the police department tip line at 716-483-8477.