26 Shirts launches T-shirt design inspired by Bills touchdown adoption program at the SPCA

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Bills Muttfia program with the SPCA Serving Erie County is returning this season. Now fans have a new way to show their support of the program.

If you have wanted some Bills Muttfia swag, 26 Shirts has teamed up with Hayley Beane, the wife of Bills GM Brandon Beane, and the founder of Bills Muttfia and released a a shirt celebrating the adoption program.

The Bills Muttfia program pays for the adoption fees of one animal for every touchdown scored by the Buffalo Bills. The Beans pay the adoption fees.

The 26 Shirts limited design celebrates this program and support the Erie County SPCA.

Now through Sept. 21, people can buy the special shirt and $8 from the sale will be donated to the SPCA.

Shirts are $29 and can be purchased on the 26 Shirts website.