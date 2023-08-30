Pythons found at Delta Sonic car wash have found new homes

The pastel clown ball python, which can be identified by its yellow color, has been adopted.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A few weeks after multiple snakes were found at and around a Delta Sonic in Amherst, the Erie County SPCA has provided an update about them.

The pastel clown ball python, which can be identified by its yellow color, has been adopted. Carla from North Tonawanda and her husband adopted the snake on Monday and picked out a pretty fitting name, Sonic.

The other ball python is staying with the SPCA as it is joining the Humane Education Department. The snake, now named Kaa, will be an animal ambassador to help educate people about ball pythons.

“The purpose of SPCA animal ambassadors is to help nurture the human-animal bond and help tell the story of the SPCA and how we help the community,” SPCA Director of Community Education Christine Davis said in a statement from the SPCA.