BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police responded to a barricaded subject on the 100 block of Roesch Avenue on Wednesday evening, and it ended peacefully hours later.

Police said the call went out just before 5:50 p.m., and the standoff ended shortly before 10 p.m. Buffalo Police said one person was in custody and would undergo an evaluation at Erie County Medical Center.

In a tweet earlier in the night, Buffalo Police said SWAT and crisis management teams reported to the scene and that people should avoid the area.