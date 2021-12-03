41-year-old man faces arson, other charges after Jamestown fire

Police say the man displayed a knife and waved it at firefighters who were attempting to get him out of the apartment. He then barricaded himself in the bathroom.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after an incident that Jamestown Police called arson on Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 7:39 a.m. at 4 Hall Avenue, where they found 41-year-old Edwin S. Sanchez, 41, inside the smoky lower apartment. Jamestown Police say Sanchez was the sole occupant.

Police say Sanchez displayed a knife and waved it at firefighters who were attempting to get him out of the apartment. He then barricaded himself in the apartment's bathroom, according to police.

Sanchez was eventually taken into custody inside the apartment by police. He was treated and released at UPMC Chautauqua.

After an investigation, Jamestown Fire and and Police officials say the cause of the fire was arson.