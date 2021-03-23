22-year-old Buffalo man in critical condition following Main Street shooting

Detectives say the shooting appeared to be targeted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night in downtown Buffalo.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Main Street, between East Utica Street and West Ferry Street, just before 10 p.m.

Detectives say a 22-year-old Buffalo man had been shot, adding that the shooting appeared to be targeted in nature.

The 22-year-old man was taken to ECMC in a personal vehicle. According to police, he was initially listed in critical condition. No update has been given at this time about his current condition.