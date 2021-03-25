2021 Canal Fest of the Tonawandas canceled

This is the second year in a row Canal Fest has been canceled.

The North Tonawanda Common Council made the announcement Wednesday night during their meeting.

"It was unanimously decided that Canal Fest should not happen this year due to the COVID restrictions and the lateness of the plans and everything coming forward," said North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas. "It didn't seem practical, it didn't seem like it was possible to do what the committee was recommending."

Pappas went on to say there was a meeting between City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda officials where they ultimately decided to cancel the event.

"It seems like the logistics and what's involved in the alternate plans due to construction and so on in the downtown area especially in the City of Tonawanda this year, and the traffic flow there are so many questions and restraints that it was unanimously decided that it should not be held this year," said Pappas.