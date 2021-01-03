Taste of Buffalo to return in-person this summer

The Taste of Buffalo is planning a COVID-mindful return this year, allowing for a Buffalo favorite to happen in-person.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last summer, the pandemic caused a Buffalo-favorite event to be put on pause. Buffalonians lost out on a weekend full of food and fun in Niagara Square.

But that changes in 2021: The Taste of Buffalo has announced its plans to return to its in-person format for this summer.

The food festival is being planned for July 10 and 11. Things will look different though, according to the all-volunteer Board of Directors for the festival. The festival will have multiple ticketed sessions held over the festival weekend.

The Taste of Buffalo says this change is planned for 2021 only.

"The Taste of Buffalo has always existed to support our locally owned restaurants. After so many of them have endured unthinkable hardships during the pandemic, our mission is more important now than ever," said Taste of Buffalo 2021 Chair Amber Hartman.

Organizers say they will release more information about how to buy tickets as the event gets closer.