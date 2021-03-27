2021 Allentown Art Festival canceled

Rita Harrington Lippman, president of the Allentown Art Festival, made the announcement Saturday morning on the festival's Facebook page.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like many other annual events in the City of Buffalo, the 2021 Allentown Art Festival will not return this summer.

Rita Harrington Lippman, president of the Allentown Art Festival, made the announcement Saturday morning on the festival's Facebook page, saying the event has been canceled. In the post, Harrington Lippman said it was a "heartbreaking decision to make."

The post reads in part, "Although we have been preparing to hold the show this year, the COVID restrictions on large group gatherings and our concern for the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and vendors prevents the return of our event this year."

Organizers hope the event will return to Allentown in June 2022.