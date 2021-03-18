Scheduled for June, Thunder of Niagara Air Show has been canceled due to COVID

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Thunder of Niagara Air Show, which had been scheduled for June 19 and 20, 2021 was canceled on Thursday.
"Base leadership, in conjunction with higher headquarters has determined that because the coronavirus continues to present risk to (Department of Defense) service members, civilian employees, and families, it is necessary to cancel" the event at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, a statement read.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, safety was viewed as the top priority.
"The Department of Defense and the Air Force Reserve are taking reasoned, measured approaches to returning to normalcy without excessive Risk to Force," according to Col. Carl Magnusson, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander.
"With this in mind, the Thunder of Niagara 2021 air show event will not take place as scheduled; hopefully, it will return in the future, when public health conditions permit. I regret having to make this announcement, but know that we will be able to move forward with our spring and summer, at our pace, taking care of each other, our community, and getting the mission done."