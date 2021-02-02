2 women taken to ECMC following car crash near Clinton, South Ogden streets

Police are investigating whether or not one of the vehicles ran a red light prior to the crash.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two women were taken to ECMC following a car crash Monday in the City of Buffalo.

Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Clinton Street, near South Ogden Street, when it caused a collision with another vehicle. A 2 On Your Side photographer was at the scene and says it appeared as if one of the vehicles crashed into a church.

Police are investigating whether or not the first vehicle ran a red light.

Both drivers were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries.