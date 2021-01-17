Several people injured in Hamburg crash

The Town of Hamburg Police Department says two vehicles crashed head-on, on Route 391, which resulted in one vehicle rolling over.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Several people were taken to local hospitals following a car crash in the Town of Hamburg.

The Town of Hamburg Police Department says two vehicles crashed head-on, on Route 391, which resulted in one vehicle rolling over.

When police arrived to the scene they say several people were rendering aid to the occupants of the vehicles. Citizens also helped remove a driver from one of the vehicles when the engine appeared to be on fire.

No further information has been provided at this time regarding how many people were hurt or how severe their injuries were.