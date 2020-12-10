WGRZ Honored with 2 National Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has announced its National Edward R. Murrow Awards for 2020 and WGRZ has been honored with two awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WGRZ won the National Awards for Multi-Media and Excellence in Writing.

The Multi-Media award honors the WGRZ news staff and the WGRZ digital department, for its continuing news coverage on its digital and social media platforms. This is the second national Edward R. Murrow award for WGRZ for its digital content.

The Excellence in Writing award recognizes the creative and engaging writing of Most Buffalo’s Kate Welshofer.

Earlier, this year WGRZ was honored with four Regional Murrow Awards, the most of any station in the region. The four regional wins were for: Multi-Media, Excellence in Writing, Hard News and Overall Excellence.