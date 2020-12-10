WGRZ Honored with 2 National Edward R. Murrow Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WGRZ won the National Awards for Multi-Media and Excellence in Writing.
The Multi-Media award honors the WGRZ news staff and the WGRZ digital department, for its continuing news coverage on its digital and social media platforms. This is the second national Edward R. Murrow award for WGRZ for its digital content.
The Excellence in Writing award recognizes the creative and engaging writing of Most Buffalo’s Kate Welshofer.
Earlier, this year WGRZ was honored with four Regional Murrow Awards, the most of any station in the region. The four regional wins were for: Multi-Media, Excellence in Writing, Hard News and Overall Excellence.
“Although awards are not our primacy, it is an honor and tribute to our dedicated and talented team to have won the station award for Multi-Media (formerly Website) which we have now won for 5 years regionally” said WGRZ President & General Manager Jim Toellner. “Then, having Kate add this prestigious Excellence in Writing award to her other National award for Anchoring last month makes it a very special time here.”