19-year-old man dies, toddler injured in Jamestown fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man died in a fire Friday afternoon in Jamestown.

"Around 1:45 p.m. our fire crews were called to 109 Kidder street for a reported house fire with victims trapped inside the residence. When our members first made entry, they were greeted by a heavy fire load on the first floor, extending up to the second floor," Jamestown Fire Department Deputy Chief Matthew Coons said Friday evening.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Kidder Street, near Broadhead Avenue.

Two firefighters sustained burn injuries from the rescue.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, Jamestown Police confirmed the 19-year-old died at the hospital. The 3-year-old boy was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Jamestown fire investigators are still on scene of a deadly house fire.



A 3-year-old is at the hospital and said to be OK.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/ckbr2MOc5T — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) February 5, 2022

The name of the man who died is being withheld until all family members have been notified, Jamestown Police said. The man was on the first floor of the building.

City and county fire officials remained on the scene. There is no word yet on how the fire started.