Police: Arrest made following threats of gun violence at Niagara Falls High School

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 15-year-old Niagara Falls resident is facing felony charges after allegedly making threats on social media about gun violence at Niagara Falls High School.

The Niagara Falls Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday nearly two weeks after the threats were posted on social media. The unnamed 15-year-old has been charged with three counts of making a terrorist threat — a class D felony.

The arrest was made following an investigation by the City of Niagara Falls Police Department-Juvenile Division with assistance from the FBI and the Niagara Falls School District.