Local school districts close due to threats of violence trending on social media

Gowanda and Southwestern Central School Districts announce they will be closed on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several schools in Western New York are closed Friday due to threats of violence.

Gowanda Central School District is closed Friday due to reports of threats of violence trending on social media, according to a post on the district's website.

Southwestern Central School District also announced they would be closed Friday due to a threat. The district and law enforcement officials are investigating that threat of violence.

Posts have been circulating on the popular social media app TikTok warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday. The posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.