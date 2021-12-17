2 juveniles charged with making terroristic threats vs. Gowanda school district

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the school district said the students had been arrested following a Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department investigation.

GOWANDA, N.Y. — The Gowanda Central School District said two juveniles have been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

The Gowanda Central School District said late Thursday night, it received information about photographs allegedly taken on one of its school buses, and it included "imagery of weapons." That prompted the school district to close while an investigation was launched.

"The investigation concluded the photographs were altered via Photoshop, and no weapon was ever present on the bus," the district said.

"However, the investigation also ended with two juveniles being charged with making terrorist threats with pending school discipline. At this time, the situation has been resolved, and the physical safety of Gowanda students and staff is not at risk."

The school district said the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department would release its own statement. Officials also added they hope the moment someone sees something, they need to say something.

"The most important strategy is to remain vigilant and mindful," the district said in its statement on Friday. "If you see or witness anything out of the ordinary, please contact the police and/or school administration as soon as possible."

Gowanda wasn't the only school district impacted by threats on Friday.

Pine Valley Central School District posted on its Facebook page that all schools would be closed on Friday after receiving a threat in the morning.

Southwestern Central School District also announced that it would be closed Friday due to a threat.