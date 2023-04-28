Niagara SPCA is helping family keep their beloved dogs

The Segur family was evicted from their home. Then they turned to the Niagara SPCA to take in their dogs, even though they did not want to give them up.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — After catastrophic illness brought on financial hardships, Chris Segur and his wife, Nicole, were evicted from their home.

They turned to the Niagara SPCA to take in their beloved dogs, even though they did not want to give them up. Now the Niagara SPCA has started a GoFundMe to help get the Segurs back on their feet.

"That gives us the opportunity to vet them so we'll make sure they're current on all their vaccines," Niagara SPCA director Amy Lewis told 2 On Your Side on Friday night.

"We'll spay them, and then he's going to keep in contact with us and just let us know when he's found a place, and he's ready to take them back."

More than $23,000 had been raised as of Friday night. By 6 p.m. Sunday, that total had grown to more than $37,000.