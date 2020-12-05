DEPEW, N.Y. — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a car crash involving a tractor trailer Monday afternoon in Depew.

The Depew Police Department said a tractor trailer allegedly drove through a red light and hit a car at the intersection of Walden Avenue and Transit Road around 5:27 p.m.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

The accident is being investigated by the Depew Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit.

