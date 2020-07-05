LEWISTON, N.Y. — A woman is dead and a Niagara Falls man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident after a crash in Lewiston early Thursday morning.

Police say they were called out to the area of Garlow Road near Hank's Smoke Shop shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday for a report that someone riding an ATV had been hit.

When they got there they found an unoccupied white SUV along the side of the road with front end damage.The operator of the ATV was found in a field about 40 yards away and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The early investigation found that the SUV was headed south on Garlow Road when it hit the ATV as it came out of a field and crossed the road.

Police found and arrested the suspected driver at an address in Niagara Falls shortly before 7 a.m. The 23-year-old man was arrested and arraigned before being turned over to probation.

The identity of the victim, a 28-year-old woman from the Tuscarora Indian Reservation, was not released.

